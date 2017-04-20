New York Mets Mets sweep Phillies 5-4, Wheeler gets 1st win s...

Fox Sports
201704121947712321880-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets sweep Phillies 5-4, Wheeler gets 1st win since 2014 (Apr 12, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 5m

... Cespedes followed with a sacrifice fly for a 5-0 lead. ONE-SIDED RIVALRY The Mets are 29-12 against the Phillies since 2015. This was New York’s first sweep o ...

Tweets