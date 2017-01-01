New York Mets Baseball fan writes letter challenging every ML...

Big League Stew
187de2a758b5731b0059900c16a2d013

Baseball fan writes letter challenging every MLB team to fight for his son's fandom

by: Mark Townsend Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m

... te each #mlb team asking them why my newborn son Jack should root for them. @Mets came through. #Mets #MetsTwitter pic.twitter.com/yDXUnYUOA3 — pete van vleet ...

Tweets