New York Mets OF Lagares might return to Mets in Miami (Apr 1...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

OF Lagares might return to Mets in Miami (Apr 13, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 27s

... ros on the board. Conversely, Lagares offers little pop in comparison to the Mets’ top four outfield batters, including three who each hit 30 or more homers l ...

Tweets