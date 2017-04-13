New York Mets Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/13/17: Luis Guill...

Amazin' Avenue
Snyf_1228752283_th_48.0

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/13/17: Luis Guillorme swings bat (in addition to catching them)

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... in' Avenue Trending Find Tickets Tue Apr 18 Philadelphia Phillies @ New York Mets 7:10 PM - Citi Field - Flushing, NY Wed Apr 19 Philadelphia Phillies @ New Y ...

Tweets