New York Mets Mack’s Morning Report – 4-13 – Jose Reyes, Mera...

Mack's Mets
Morning%252breport

Mack’s Morning Report – 4-13 – Jose Reyes, Merandy Gonzalez, Robert Gsellman, Wilfredo Boscon, Colin Holderman

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 3m

... tion would be that his coach worked the phones with teams scouts, one of the Mets dudes came to town, and Holderman was drafted in the 9 th round last year. T ...

Tweets