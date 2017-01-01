New York Mets Michael Conforto shines in leadoff spot, but wi...

Metsblog
Usatsi_10009458_mze5o11h_l7afq8qn

Michael Conforto shines in leadoff spot, but will be go back to the bench?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... 017. Matt Harvey (1-0, 2.70 ERA) and the Mets (4-3) continue their three-game series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank ...

Tweets