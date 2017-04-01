New York Mets Jose Reyes Could Be On Bench Tonight

Mets Merized

Jose Reyes Could Be On Bench Tonight

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 5m

... y and  Wei-Yin Chen. Given Flores’ numbers against left-handed pitching, the Mets were going to start him in both of these games. Given Reyes struggles and  L ...

Tweets