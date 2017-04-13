New York Mets Michael Conforto sticks with Mets as Juan Lagar...

New York Post
Conforto-lagares

Michael Conforto sticks with Mets as Juan Lagares returns

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 4m

... but is hitting .400 with two homers in just 13 plate appearances during the Mets’ 6-3 start. He was an option to be demoted when Lagares, the team’s best def ...

Tweets