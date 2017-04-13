New York Mets Mets activate Lagares from DL; option Sewald

MLB: Mets.com
Lagares_1280_2i1epybz_7jsqcoo8

Mets activate Lagares from DL; option Sewald

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 12s

... the 3rd inning By Anthony DiComo / MLB.com | | + 0 COMMENTS MIAMI -- The Mets activated outfielder from the disabled list Thursday in a move that did not ...

Tweets