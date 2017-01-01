New York Mets Mets activate Juan Lagares from disabled list, ...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9915635.0

Mets activate Juan Lagares from disabled list, option Paul Sewald to Las Vegas

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... ig leagues. He seems pretty likely to get another shot, though, whenever the Mets need or want to call up a reliever from Vegas again. And perhaps most import ...

Tweets