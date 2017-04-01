New York Mets Mets make roster move and Jose Reyes sits | Lin...

nj.com
22474932-standard

Mets make roster move and Jose Reyes sits | Lineup vs. Marlins

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... h who can hit left-handed pitching. Joe Robbins | Getty Images MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Curtis Granderson, CF Season stats: .214, two RBIs ...

Tweets