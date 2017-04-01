- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
'Brockmire' is a hilarious tribute to baseball's quirky announcers | Lucas
by: Ed Lucas | For The Jersey Journal — NJ.com 1m
... me. I also tried to think about what these guys are like in real life." The Mets definitely played a part in shaping the look and sound of Brockmire. "His ja ...
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes now has 54 home runs as Met, one behind Wayne Garrett and Butch Huskey for 33rd on the team's all-time list.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @HornikGSN: Someone frame this for meBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yoenis Cespedes’ last 72 hours: 7-for-11, 2 doubles, 5 homers, 9 RBIs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Every time Yoenis hits a ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
We're psyched and honored to be a part of this "Must-Follow" list for MLB - https://t.co/Yh225m7OP8Humor
- More Mets Tweets