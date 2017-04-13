- IN
Red-hot Cespedes launches 2 more in Miami
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3m
... lo home run of the game and his fifth in his last three games, extending the Mets' lead By Anthony DiComo / MLB.com | | + 0 COMMENTS MIAMI -- There will be ni ...
CONFORTO RBI TRIPLE! TIE GAME!!!!Blogger / Podcaster
HAHAHA CONFORTO WOO!!!Super Fan
Michael Conforto stays white-hot in all the biggest spots. He shoots a game-tying, RBI double into the gap. It's Mets 8, Marlins 8.Beat Writer / Columnist
Conforto did it. It's 8-8. Wow. That's why you have the kid.Beat Writer / Columnist
d'Arnaud's swing looks much better. Getting results too.Beat Writer / Columnist
Travis d'Arnaud now leads the Mets with a .320 batting average.Blogger / Podcaster
