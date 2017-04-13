New York Mets Red-hot Cespedes launches 2 more in Miami

MLB: Mets.com
Cespedes1280_9136e4fl_lcubiz2s

Red-hot Cespedes launches 2 more in Miami

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... lo home run of the game and his fifth in his last three games, extending the Mets' lead By Anthony DiComo / MLB.com | | + 0 COMMENTS MIAMI -- There will be ni ...

Tweets