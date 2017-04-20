New York Mets D'Arnaud homers in 16th, Mets beat Marlins 9-8 ...

Fox Sports
201704131853680033832-p2-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

D'Arnaud homers in 16th, Mets beat Marlins 9-8 (Apr 13, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... a, his first since 2014, and his fourth homer of the year. REVERSAL With the Mets trailing 8-7 in the seventh, Cespedes was ruled safe trying to score standin ...

Tweets