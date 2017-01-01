New York Mets Travis d’Arnaud home run lifts Mets over Marlin...

Daily News
Nl-baseball

Travis d’Arnaud home run lifts Mets over Marlins, 9-8, in 16th

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 40s

... it 6-4. Cespedes’ second homer, a solo shot to lead off the fifth, gave the Mets the three-run lead that Gsellman would blow. Gsellman allowed eight runs on ...

Tweets