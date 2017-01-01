New York Mets Mets vs. Marlins recap: Sixteen innings of Marl...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10010187.0

Mets vs. Marlins recap: Sixteen innings of Marlins Park baseball ends in Mets win

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... teams for a long time. Aside from the inherited runs that Edgin allowed, the Mets’ bullpen shut the Marlins out. threw one-and-one-third innings, and bailed h ...

Tweets