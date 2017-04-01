- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Question Of The Week 6 - The "Dude-illemma"
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3m
... spring, I move Duda's retention back by the Mets after 2017 back to TBD. If Duda ever wakes up, he still could be a 35 homer ...
Tweets
-
Last night was the 2nd largest home opener in the last 10 seasons! Thank you fans for coming out to #RumbleTownUSA!… https://t.co/wco2EV0vLGMinors
-
But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. Romans 5:8 #GoodFridayPlayer
-
--both 24 innings in Houston and 25 innings at Shea vs STL--had my transistor radio under my pillow to muffle sound-still think Mom knewBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets continually do the wrong thing and make the wrong choices. Now we just have to wait and see re: Conforto. https://t.co/CYB2ntdLMaBlogger / Podcaster
-
It felt like a game that wouldn't end, but Travis d'Arnaud and Hansel Robles wanted to go home (by @sergeiburbank)… https://t.co/JZIHXKW1DuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets