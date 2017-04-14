New York Mets Fantasy baseball: Start Bartolo Colón, Tyler Gl...

Sports Illustrated
Gettyimages-665523244

Fantasy baseball: Start Bartolo Colón, Tyler Glasnow | SI.com

by: Michael Beller Sports Illustrated 1m

... ust, though, with Volquez fanning seven batters. The bottom line is that the Mets offense is so inconsistent that you can feel comfortable streaming most pitc ...

Tweets