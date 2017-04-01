New York Mets Mets Minors Weekly: Infielder Luis Carpio Off T...

Mets Merized
Colby-woodmansee-3-4-6-e1492120613661

Mets Minors Weekly: Infielder Luis Carpio Off To Great Start

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

... playing every game that season in college to almost playing every game with Cyclones it became a grind. I became exhausted after the all-star break, so I would s ...

Tweets