New York Mets Mainstream Media loves Daniel Murphy all of a s...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-08-26-at-6.42.59-pm

Mainstream Media loves Daniel Murphy all of a sudden

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... le Guests Distracted Viewers During Mets – Marlins Game | The Big Lead Advertisements If you like the site, help us o ...

Tweets