New York Mets The Mets have quite the first-place-team lineup...

CBS Sports
Usatsi-10005451

The Mets have quite the first-place-team lineup problem to deal with - CBSSports.com

by: Sports Network CBS Sports 21s

... ter off in a corner. It is very much an imperfect fit. The way I see it, the Mets have four realistic options with Conforto: Stick with the current plan. That ...

Tweets