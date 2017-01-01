- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
This Week in Mets Quotes: The Mets are Dog Tired, Collins on if Sydergaard is really good
by: Joe Sokolowski — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29s
... ta keep him in"; All the mets fan’s cry "Just put him in So we can see a phenom become what we think he’ll ...
Tweets
-
Phil Jackson on Carmelo Anthony: "I think the direction with our team is that he would be better off somewhere else."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
One Met cracks the MLB top 10 bWAR for 2017. It's not who you think.Blogger / Podcaster
-
We're buying @TJMcConnell & his fiance a wedding gift, What should we write in the gift message? @CarlinReeseWIPTV / Radio Personality
-
Jackson says he told Carmelo, like last year, that the team isn't in a position to win a title and he should decide to stay or leave.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This take is worse than him hating the greatest disney movie ever, Lion King.HOT TAKE: Out of nine STAR WARS films (seven saga, one anthology, one animated) only three are actually good. Much more disappointment.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I can’t imagine why you guys would have any questions, everything is so out in the open." - Phil Jackson ... It's a dry sense of humorBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets