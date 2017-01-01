New York Mets Sean Gilmartin called up, T.J. Rivera optioned ...

Metsblog
Gilmartin_rezgp0my_ucanqvbt

Sean Gilmartin called up, T.J. Rivera optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

... delphia on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. On the strength of two Jay Bruce homers, the Mets topped the Phillies, 4-3, in the series opener on Monday night. The Mets hav ...

Tweets