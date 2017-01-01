New York Mets Amed Rosario and Dominc Smith on First BA Prosp...

Mets Minors

Amed Rosario and Dominc Smith on First BA Prospect Hot Sheet

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 53s

... baseball on the defensive side of the equation. Rosario would likely be the Mets best defensive shortstop since Rey Ordonez.  Yes, he has a better glove than ...

Tweets