- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets call up Sean Gilmartin, option T.J. Rivera
by: Kevin Palermo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m
... t 28 years old, he has nothing left to prove to the big league club, and the Mets have use for his bat and his positional versatility. In just five plate appe ...
Tweets
-
Hey now!? We disagree with that statement, there @TwitterSports - What about a Roadie?Tweet, Tweet, Tweet for the home team. The @Mets take on the @Marlins LIVE on Twitter now! #MLBLive https://t.co/EMMJbtwDcZHumor
-
No Cespedes. No Stanton. I'll bet the 6,000 people in attendance in Miami are pissed.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Other seasons in which Mets started 2-3 and had a 5+ game winning streak- 1986, 1988 and 2015 ... good years.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And, we're UNDERWAY! #LGMHumor
-
LET'S GO METS!! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
We are ready to go in Miami! #LGMOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets