New York Mets Mets call up Sean Gilmartin, option T.J. Rivera

Rising Apple
9979478-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-at-atlanta-braves

Mets call up Sean Gilmartin, option T.J. Rivera

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 42s

... s this season, Syndergaard has shown how he emerged as the ace of a talented Mets staff. He’s thrown 13 innings and registered 16 strikeouts to no walks. The ...

Tweets