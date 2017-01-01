New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes gets night off against Marlins ...

Daily News
Metsearlyweb15s-web

Yoenis Cespedes gets night off against Marlins due to flu

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 56s

... s each, and Josh Smoker, who threw a career-high three, were off limits. The Mets shored up their bullpen by calling up lefthander Sean Gilmartin from Triple- ...

Tweets