New York Mets Mets edged by Marlins in 9th | Rapid Reaction

nj.com
22482357-large

Mets edged by Marlins in 9th | Rapid Reaction

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 54s

... ergaard, scoring an unearned run in the first inning.  Granderson scored the Mets' first run when he was driven in on a sac fly by Conforto. Lucas Duda hit a ...

Tweets