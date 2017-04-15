New York Mets Noah Syndergaard nail issues the last thing Met...

New York Post
Noah_syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard nail issues the last thing Mets want to hear

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2m

... — first on his pointer finger, then on his middle finger. On Opening Day, a Mets victory over the Braves at Citi Field, Syndergaard pitched six innings befor ...

Tweets