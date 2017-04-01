New York Mets Tom Brennan - THE 700 CLUB

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - THE 700 CLUB

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... the club, too. Hey in 1963, Pumpsie Green started out 5 for 7 (.714) for the Mets, but eventually slid to .278 in 54 at bats in his final big league season... ...

Tweets