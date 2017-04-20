New York Mets Collins: Mets not worried about Syndergaard's f...

Fox Sports
201704141834668994809-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Collins: Mets not worried about Syndergaard's finger issues

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... res MIAMI (AP) New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard’s exits from two recent starts because of fing ...

Tweets