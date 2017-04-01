New York Mets MMO Game Recap: deGrom Strikes Out Thirteen in ...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10014469_154511658_lowres-e1492305737869

MMO Game Recap: deGrom Strikes Out Thirteen in Mets 5-4 Loss

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2m

... on third and nobody out. He missed a homer by a matter of feet, but gave the Mets the lead with a sacrifice fly. Asdrubal Cabrera smacked his second homer of ...

Tweets