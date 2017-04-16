New York Mets Game recap April 15: The luck always runs out

BP Mets
Usatsi_10014889_168381790_lowres

Game recap April 15: The luck always runs out

by: Noah Grand Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 4s

... r with his 90.2 mph fastball, retiring 15 straight Mets in a flurry of weak contact. Yoenis Cespedes stared at his bat after flying ...

Tweets