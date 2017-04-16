- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB Sunday scores, highlights, updates: Marlins' Straily pulled with no-hitter intact - CBSSports.com
by: Sports Network — CBS Sports 4m
... nday, Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was lifted from his start against the Mets after 5 1/3 hitless, shutout innings. Yes, the no-no was intact, but Straily ...
Tweets
-
What a relay by the #Mets to cut down Ozuna at the plate. Mattingly has to challenge, but he's definitely out.TV / Radio Personality
-
Marlins will challenge that d'Arnaud blocked. He may have.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This game is an Easter miracle for the Mets. An absolutely perfect relay, Cespedes to Cabrera to d'Arnaud, prevents the walk-off run. Wow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
CESPEDES TO CABRERA TO d'ARNAUD! GOT HEEEEEEEM! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
OUT at the plate!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Two thrown out at the plate.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets