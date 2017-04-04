New York Mets Another one: Marlins walk-off again over Mets t...

Fox Sports
041617-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-mets-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Another one: Marlins walk-off again over Mets to win series

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1m

... nth inning and the Miami Marlins, after coming close to holding the New York Mets without a hit, bounced back for a 4-2 win Sunday. The Marlins won the final ...

Tweets