New York Mets Riddle homers in 9th, Ozuna catch helps Marlins...

Fox Sports
201704161533559997627-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Riddle homers in 9th, Ozuna catch helps Marlins top Mets 4-2 (Apr 16, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... Marlins nearly had another run, but Justin Bour missed the plate on a slide. Mets starter Matt Harvey allowed one earned run in six innings. TRAINER’S ROOM Ma ...

Tweets