New York Mets Real or not? Dodgers need Rich Hill, best serie...

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Real or not? Dodgers need Rich Hill, best series of the year

by: David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

... hree in games started by Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey. The Mets won on Thursday in a 16 innings; the Marlins won 3-2 on Friday on J.T. Realm ...

Tweets