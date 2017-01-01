New York Mets Mets Minors: How close is Amed Rosario to Queens?

Mets 360
Amed-rosario

Mets Minors: How close is Amed Rosario to Queens?

by: David Groveman Mets 360 3m

... Minors: Wilmer Flores’ top prospect status … confirmed Amed Rosario and the Cyclones start play tonight Mets top prospects: Numbers 35-31 Mets Minors: Matt Reyno ...

Tweets