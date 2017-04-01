- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Goose Gossage rant inspires brand new stat for relief pitchers
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
Tweets
-
Interesting with Harvey: 2.45 ERA, 3.91 FIP.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Anyway when Conforto wins the MVP with the Nationals you’ll have been right.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You guys amaze me sometimes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT to win an @MLBNetwork prize pack! One lucky winner will receive a signed baseball from @Al_Leiter22! Rules:… https://t.co/SxoLoKOyzDOfficial Team Account
-
Murph age 24 (1st full year) .266 12 63. Sucks can’t play, get Ike in here. Conforto age 23 .220 12 42.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I know Conforto MUST PLAY AND ALL but why don’t you compare his stats to Murphy’s first 175 games. Murph wasn’t good enough for y’all.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets