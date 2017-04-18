- IN
Mets: Steven Matz to begin throwing program Wednesday
by: Emmanuel Pepis
... much more patient will the organization be with Matz? In the short term, the Mets certainly need Matz back. The issue with Wheeler’s starts is that the bullpe ...
RT @DPLennon: Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Blogger / Podcaster
Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Beat Writer / Columnist
Graterol, 27, batted .286 (4-for-14) with 3 RBI in 9 games with the Angels last year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will begin throwing programs tomorrow. https://t.co/1rsx20nGvgBlogger / Podcaster
Here's the corresponding roster move...To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment. (2/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
The Angels made another tradeToday, the #Angels acquired C Juan Graterol from Toronto for cash considerations or a PTBNL. (1/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
