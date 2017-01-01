- IN
Mets' Steven Matz, Seth Lugo will test out their arms Wednesday
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 1m
... a second opinion and said doctors told him he has a strained flexor tendon. Mets more worried about Jose Reyes than they're letting on Wednesday when they bo ...
Tweets
RT @DPLennon: Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Blogger / Podcaster
Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Beat Writer / Columnist
Graterol, 27, batted .286 (4-for-14) with 3 RBI in 9 games with the Angels last year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will begin throwing programs tomorrow. https://t.co/1rsx20nGvgBlogger / Podcaster
Here's the corresponding roster move...To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment. (2/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
The Angels made another tradeToday, the #Angels acquired C Juan Graterol from Toronto for cash considerations or a PTBNL. (1/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
