New York Mets Mets' Steven Matz, Seth Lugo will test out thei...

Daily News
Matzlugo19s-1-web

Mets' Steven Matz, Seth Lugo will test out their arms Wednesday

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 1m

... a second opinion and said doctors told him he has a strained flexor tendon. Mets more worried about Jose Reyes than they're letting on Wednesday when they bo ...

Tweets