Wait…Amazon Alexa says Mets’ David Wright is 234 years old?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
... ace. Source: Why Amazon thought that the Mets’ David Wright was 234 years old – The Washington Post Follow Mets Police on ...
Tweets
RT @DPLennon: Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Blogger / Podcaster
Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Beat Writer / Columnist
Graterol, 27, batted .286 (4-for-14) with 3 RBI in 9 games with the Angels last year.Beat Writer / Columnist
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will begin throwing programs tomorrow. https://t.co/1rsx20nGvgBlogger / Podcaster
Here's the corresponding roster move...To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment. (2/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
The Angels made another tradeToday, the #Angels acquired C Juan Graterol from Toronto for cash considerations or a PTBNL. (1/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
