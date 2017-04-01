- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Lugo and Matz start throwing Wednesday, but process will "take a while"
by: Rich Greco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 27s
... a right-hander, was competing with Rafael Montero for the final spot in the Mets' bullpen before being placed on the 10-day disabled list with a partial UCL ...
Tweets
-
RT @DPLennon: Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Matz now OK to throw Wed, but to #Mets, his physical status hasn’t changed from spring training to now. Still haven’t found anything wrong.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Graterol, 27, batted .286 (4-for-14) with 3 RBI in 9 games with the Angels last year.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Steven Matz and Seth Lugo will begin throwing programs tomorrow. https://t.co/1rsx20nGvgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's the corresponding roster move...To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment. (2/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Angels made another tradeToday, the #Angels acquired C Juan Graterol from Toronto for cash considerations or a PTBNL. (1/2)Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets