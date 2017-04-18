New York Mets Wright set to begin baseball activities this week

MLB: Mets.com
Wright1280_0m3s538y_yyntv81h

Wright set to begin baseball activities this week

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

... hird baseman. Even if Wright can recover from his shoulder injury, which the Mets believe stemmed from last year's neck surgery, there are no guarantees his b ...

Tweets