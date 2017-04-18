New York Mets Michael Conforto gets a chance to justify Mets ...

New York Post
Conforto1

Michael Conforto gets a chance to justify Mets fans’ love

by: Brian Lewis New York Post 2m

... rs, five runs scored and six RBIs in just 22 plate appearances. And with the Mets’ leadoff hitters batting a league-worst .086, they could use any spark. “I w ...

Tweets