New York Mets Exploring Way Too Early Trade Deadline Deals fo...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10001976

Exploring Way Too Early Trade Deadline Deals for the New York Mets

by: Chris Thompson Elite Sports NY 1m

... s he found worthy enough for the movement of the former Cincinnati Red. Then Mets top second base prospect was the Reds’ main prize for their trade of Bruce t ...

Tweets