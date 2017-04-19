- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning Laziness: baseball is boring and the Mets are .500
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
... o bad my friend Dan is all anti-netting, we could have prevented this! -> Mets Beer Guy gets rocked in the nuts with a foul ball pic.twitter.com/tT2DMLupiC ...
Tweets
-
Mets Morning News: Mets fall in extra innings, Wright to resume baseball activities https://t.co/xSqW1Ot0DiBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Marlins: kljf;aldkj;aldkjfal;dkjfa;ldkjfa;dlfkjadfBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets had a lead late in the game last night but lost to the Phillies. https://t.co/6WhE3A6RCFBlogger / Podcaster
-
I guess the Mets didn't know Wright would be unavailable. Hard to kill them for not having a third base planBlogger / Podcaster
-
ESNY City Stream for 04/19/2017 - https://t.co/6HtG0cjzcwBlogger / Podcaster
-
(Opens mouth and silently nods)Walker just don't have it yet.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets