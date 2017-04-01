New York Mets Game Used: 1981 Mets Searage Jersey

The Media Goon
S-l1600-1

Game Used: 1981 Mets Searage Jersey

by: noreply@blogger.com (MediaGoon) The Media Goon 27s

... , has the number "55" sewn on the back of the jersey in the same colors. The Mets skyline patch is sewn to the left sleeve. The "Searage" name on back of jers ...

Tweets