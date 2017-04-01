New York Mets Mets Minors Recap: Ceechini Continues Hot Hitting

Mets Minors
Cecchini-homer-e1491996934567-300x227

Mets Minors Recap: Ceechini Continues Hot Hitting

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Minors 5m

... t. Lucie. Taylor has not been at his sharpest in the young season. St. Lucie Mets (7-6) 10, Dunedin Blue Jays (6-7) 5 F/11   Box Score Anthony Dimino 3B: 3 fo ...

Tweets