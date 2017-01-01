New York Mets Duda hyperextends left elbow, replaced by Flores

Metsblog
Usatsi_9990900_uiong45e_ihjh36dy

Duda hyperextends left elbow, replaced by Flores

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 4m

... ership on the roster in the absence of captain David Wright. The Mets are off Monday. They begin a nine-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a ...

Tweets